Brooklyn Beckham fuels rumours he’s secretly married fiancée Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has fueled rumours that he secretly married his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The couple announced their engagement in July, but rumours are rife that they already tied the knot, as Brooklyn has been spotted once again wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

In photos published by The Sun, the 21-year-old was papped making a trip to the supermarket in Los Angeles on Monday, with the eye-catching jewellery clearly visible.

The amateur photographer has referred to his fiancée as his “wife” and “Mrs Beckham” in the past, while Nicola previously shared a snap of her husband-to-be’s hand wearing the gold band.

The couple have been flaunting their romance on social media, with Brooklyn showing off his multiple tattoo tributes to Nicola.

His six inkings include a lengthy love letter on his back, Nicola’s name tattooed on the side his neck, her eyes inked on the back of his neck, and a quote on his arm that reads: “My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious.”

Brroklyn also got the name ‘Gina’ inked on his arm to honour Nicola’s late grandmother, and his most recent tattoo reads: “Defining moments. Love of my life, my protection. Nicola Anne Peltz.”

