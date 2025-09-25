Brooklyn Beckham FINALLY breaks silence on rumoured family feud: ‘I have a very supportive wife’

Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken his silence on the rumoured feud involving himself, his wife and his family.

The family have reportedly not been on speaking terms for months, with Brooklyn and Nicola recently renewing their vows without inviting them.

The family were last pictured all together on Boxing Day last year, and he has reportedly not spent time with them since.

Now, in an interview with The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old addressed how he deals with all the conversations surrounding his family and private life.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife,” he said.

“Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

Brooklyn then confessed he “never” worries about what people say or write about his personal life.

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It’s good fun,” he said.

The comments came shortly after The Beckhams posed for family photos for Romeo Beckham’s birthday, but one member was notably missing.

Victoria and David Beckham, the model’s famous parents, hosted a lavish birthday celebration for their son on Friday.

However, among the famous faces, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were missing once again for the celebrations.

Romeo posted pictures from the celebration held at Cavendish Square’s upscale Japanese eatery Aki London.

Before blowing out the candles on his cake, he was shown grinning with his parents as he was surrounded by friends and family.

Alongside him were his 14-year-old sister Harper, his 20-year-old brother Cruz, and his 29-year-old girlfriend Jackie Apostel.

Brooklyn’s absence was also noticed during an August vacation, where the Beckhams spent time on their £16 million yacht.

Rather, Brooklyn spent the summer with Nicola’s family, who hired an £85 million boat.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Brooklyn’s yacht dwarfs the one owned by David and Victoria. It’s a financial flex.”

“Their relationship is beyond sour now, but Brooklyn has really landed on his feet.”

“Nicola and her parents, Nelson and Claudia, are his family now. And he’s clearly enjoying the spoils.”

In May, a source told PEOPLE that “there are tensions,” between Brooklyn, his wife, and the rest of the Beckham family.

“While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams’ recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life,” the source said at the time.

The 26-year-old, along with his wife, Nicola Peltz, is understood to be caught up in the escalating rift, with his parents believed to be concerned about the influence the actress has over him.

While their alleged feud only surfaced in recent months, family insiders have claimed the tension between them dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish wedding.

Speculation about family tension intensified around David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year, held at the Michelin-starred Core restaurant in London.

Reports initially suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola had planned to skip the Met Gala to attend David’s party, but they ended up missing both.

Brooklyn also missed several other birthday events held in Miami, the Cotswolds, France, and London.

He even declined a personal invitation from David to join a “boys’ fishing trip” with his brothers.

The trip had been planned six months earlier, and Brooklyn had arrived in the UK in time—but ultimately didn’t go.