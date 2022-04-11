Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share the first photos from their $3.5m Florida wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have shared the first photos from their $3.5m Florida wedding.

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces on Saturday at a $80 million Miami estate in Palm Beach, Florida owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The bride wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion, while the groom wore a custom Dior suit by Kim Jones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltz)

Sharing the first official photo from their wedding, taken by German Larkin for British Vogue, Nicole wrote: “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

The 27-year-old also shared a snap of her wedding dress, and wrote: “My dream dress thank you @lesliefremar @maisonvalentino.”

Alongside a photo with her father Nelson, the actress wrote: “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltz)

Brooklyn, 23, also shared a photo of his “beautiful bride”, as well as a snap with his father David and brother Romeo and Cruz.

“The boys,” he captioned the second post.

Celebrity guests included Gordon Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and two of Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B and Mel C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynbeckham

Nicola and Brooklyn started dating in October 2019.

In July 2020, Brooklyn announced that he had proposed to his model beau.

He wrote at the time: “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”