Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria Beckham amid rumoured ‘feud’

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reunited with Victoria Beckham amid their rumoured “feud”.

The American actress married the 23-year-old photographer in a lavish ceremony back in April.

Since the wedding, there have been countless reports that the mother, and daughter-in-law are feuding.

Brooklyn and Nicola have since reunited with Victoria, after reports that she “extended an olive branch” to her daughter-in-law.

The couple attended her fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and appeared to put on a united front.

Victoria shared a photo of Brooklyn, Nicola, her son Romeo, her daughter Harper Seven, and her husband David sitting with Editor-In-Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour and Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.

She captioned the sweet photo: “It’s Paris baby!! I’m so grateful for my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB.”

“Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show,” an insider said earlier this week.

“It would put a stop to the rift rumours and she and the family would love to see them.”

“To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front.”

It has also been reported that David confronted his eldest son over the drama between Brooklyn’s wife and mother.

A source told The Daily Mail that the footballer “read the riot act” to his 23-year-old son, adding: “I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.”

“He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do this in our family – and you know that we don’t do this in our family.”

The insider claimed that David told Brooklyn: “‘What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.’”

David was reportedly upset by comments his daughter-in-law made in a recent interview with Grazia USA.

Nicola had previously admitted to Variety that she thought tension between herself and Victoria arose because she didn’t wear a Victoria Beckham design on her wedding day.

In the recent interview, she revealed the “real reason” she didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by her mother-in-law.

Nicola told the publication: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. I was truly excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so fun. One of my best friends and my mom.’”

“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it. So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’”

Nicola went on to explain how she came about wearing a Valentino gown to marry her beau Brooklyn.

“I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long,” she admitted. “I was really lucky to be able to travel to the atelier to try on the dress. That’s what really happened.”

“When I read things that say I was never planning on wearing a Victoria Beckham dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

A recent report has claimed that Victoria is “distraught and fearful” that her fallout with Nicola will strain her relationship with her son Brooklyn.

A friend of the Beckhams told The Daily Mail: “Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most.”

“She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one.”

“But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.”

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage,” the source continued.

“She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult.”

It had been reported that Victoria hijacked Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance song You Sang To Me by Marc Anthony for her own mother-son dance.

The newlyweds then had to change their song last minute to Can’t Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley.