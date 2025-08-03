Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘renew their wedding vows’ amid rumoured family feud

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their wedding vows over the weekend, amid a rumoured family feud.

The celebration of the vow renewal took place almost three years after the couple’s April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to PEOPLE, the couple renewed their wedding vows on Saturday, August 2nd.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE: “The event is about honouring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”

The vow renewal comes just months after the 26-year-old called marrying Nicola Peltz the “best decision ever” in an anniversary post.

The entrepreneur shared a declaration of love to his wife Nicola, as he shared how asking her to marry him was the “best decision ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Alongside a photo of the pair, Brooklyn wrote: “It’s been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much ❤️”

The pair have been together since 2019, and tied the knot in April of 2022.

The declaration of love comes amid a reported ongoing rift between the couple and the Beckham family.

In May, a source told PEOPLE that “there are tensions,” between Brooklyn, his wife, and the rest of the Beckham family.

“While the pair have been noticeably absent from the Beckhams’ recent functions, the relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life,” the source said at the time.

The 26-year-old, along with his wife, Nicola Peltz, is understood to be caught up in the escalating rift, with his parents believed to be concerned about the influence the actress has over him.

While their alleged feud only surfaced in recent months, family insiders have claimed the tension between them dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish wedding.

Speculation about family tension intensified around David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year, held at the Michelin-starred Core restaurant in London.

Reports initially suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola had planned to skip the Met Gala to attend David’s party, but they ended up missing both.

Brooklyn also missed several other birthday events held in Miami, the Cotswolds, France, and London.

He even declined a personal invitation from David to join a “boys’ fishing trip” with his brothers.

The trip had been planned six months earlier, and Brooklyn had arrived in the UK in time—but ultimately didn’t go.