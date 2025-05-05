Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘pull out’ of Met Gala amid ‘devastating family rift’

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly “pulled out” of Met Gala amid the “devastating family rift.”

The pair were notably absent at father David’s 50th following rumours of a feud with brother Romeo.

Before the celebration began, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly took a plane back to the United States on Saturday due to “a growing rift” between the oldest Beckham child and his parents.

Now, a source has told The Sun, that the pair had originally planned to go to the birthday celebrations, but Brooklyn felt that his partner was being blamed for the rift in his family. An insider has claimed: “They cancelled plans to attend the Met because they really intended to be at David’s party on Saturday.” “But Brooklyn is really upset that blame for the rift has been levelled at Nicola. She has never told him what to do and has been nothing but supportive — she’s a loyal wife.”

The claim comes after it was reported by TMZ that Brooklyn promised his father he would attend the birthday bash, provided that his ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who is currently seeing his brother Romeo, would not be there.

Before dating Romeo, Kim reportedly dated his brother Brooklyn for a short period of time.

According to sources, Brooklyn and Kim allegedly had a romantic relationship in the past, but “that’s all water under the bridge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

According to a source, the “issue at hand is that the couple questions whether Kim has the right intentions in dating Romeo.”

Fans first speculated that the pair had a falling out after Romeo posted an Instagram story celebrating his father’s 50th birthday.

The 22-year-old mentioned and tagged everyone in the photo, but Brooklyn and wife Nicola were nowhere to be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Following this, David posted photos from the celebration, captioning the post: “So I thought I’d start celebrating slightly early , such a special night in Miami 🩷 So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with 🩷 Love you @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🩷”

However, many fans noticed there was no mention of Brooklyn, with one commenting: “Where is Brooklyn? And you didn’t mention his name in the hashtags below, strange… 🤨🤔”

Another user questioned: “and Brooklyn & Nicola?,”

This is not the first time the two have missed events, as the pair were absent at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show just a month ago.