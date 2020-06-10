Brody Jenner fuels rumours he’s dating One Direction star’s ex-girlfriend

Brody Jenner has fuelled rumours he’s dating Louis Tomlinson’s ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth.

The 28-year-old stylist, who shares four-year-old son Freddie with the One Direction star, has been spotted hanging out with Brody over the past few weeks.

In new photos obtained by MailOnline, the rumoured couple stepped out after having lunch at Cafe Habana in Malibu.

The news comes just a few weeks after they were spotted looking very cosy on the beach.

Briana rose to fame back in 2015, when she had a brief fling with 1D star Louis, and ended up falling pregnant.

Meanwhile, it’s been almost a year since Brody split from his ‘wife’ Kaitlynn Carter.

The couple called it quits last August, just one year after they tied the knot in Indonesia – but the marriage was never legally binding.