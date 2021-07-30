Brody Jenner admits he’s ‘hurt’ over the way he found out about Kaitlynn Carter’s pregnancy

Brody Jenner has admitted he’s “hurt” over the way he found out about his ex Kaitlynn Carter’s pregnancy.
On the latest episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Kaitlynn finally told Brody that she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock.
But before their conversation, the 37-year-old told his co-stars that he already found out about Kaitlynn’s pregnancy through other people.
During a confessional, Brody said: “Of course it’s hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she’s pregnant and not me.”
“A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don’t need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10.”
Brody and Kaitlynn split in 2019, but have remained on good terms ever since.
Elsewhere in the episode, the mum-to-be explained to her co-stars why she was hesitant to tell Brody.
“It’s just a big thing to share with somebody,” she said. “It feels like one final nail in the coffin.”
The episode then ended on a cliffhanger, with Kaitlynn and Brody’s conversation to be continued.
To be continued… #TheHills pic.twitter.com/NOIZPt9rci
— The Hills (@thehills) July 29, 2021