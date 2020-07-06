Broadway actor Nick Corder, 41, dies following months of COVID-19 complications

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died aged 41 following months in intensive care for coronavirus treatment.
Amanda Kloots confirmed her husband’s passing in an emotional post on Instagram, where she revealed her “heart is broken.”
“God has another angel in heaven now,” she wrote, “My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”
“I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”
“Nick was such a bright light,” she continued, “He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk.”
“He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday,” she referred to the couple’s one-year-old son.
Amanda thanked Nick’s doctor, praising him as a “diamond in the rough.”
“There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion.”
Amanda revealed that her husband battled the coronavirus for 95 days, resulting in complications including the amputation of his leg.
The Waitress actor had also been awaiting a double lung transplant when he died.
He tied the knot with Amanda in a formal ceremony in September 2017, and welcomed their only child Elvis in June of 2019.
“I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️,” Amanda added.
Fellow Broadway stars paid tribute to the Canadian actor, including Hamilton’s Manuel Miranda who tweeted: “Devastating. What a loss, what a light. Whole heart with Amanda and his family tonight.”
Scrubs actor and close friend Zac Braff took to Instagram to share his heartache, revealing “Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart.”
“The last thing [Nick] ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis,” he wrote.
“I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life.”
