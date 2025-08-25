Broadcaster Brendan Courtney confesses he’s ready for solo radio show: ‘I think the time is right’

Broadcaster Brendan Courtney has revealed he feels ready for a solo radio show, and reveals whether he’s been in touch with RTÉ bosses.

Although the stylist and Keys to My Life presenter is most known to audiences for filling in as a stand-in host when regular presenters are on leave, he admitted he now wants a permanent slot of his own.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, he confessed he believes the “timing will be perfect.”

“At the start of this year I thought to myself, in another year the timing will be perfect. It’s clear from how often I’m covering for other people that I’m available, but really I’ve just put it out into the universe,” he said.

“My confidence is really good at the moment with broadcasting. And that comes with experience and working at it. And then you start to stop second-­guessing yourself.”

“And you listen back and see what can be ­improved. Radio is a skill and I really love it now, and I think I’m at the time in my life where it suits me,” he continued.

When asked if he had met with RTÉ bosses, he said: “We’ve had coffees and chats like everybody else but I haven’t conceived a format yet. I’ll go off on my holidays, I’ll get a pen and paper and I’ll have a think about what I think a show would look like for me. I need to do all that work before I would do any formal pitching.”

Outside of work, Brendan talked candidly about his personal life, stating that he and his ex-partner, Adam Marynik, are going on a trip.

Despite their September split, the couple has stayed close, with Brendan saying: “We broke up last September. And we started hanging out again in March. And we holiday really well together. We love hiking, and then we thought — like it’s probably the most mature thing I’ve ever done in my life — I thought, I really love this guy, and how I feel about him hasn’t changed.”

“Being in the public eye with all that [relationship] stuff, that’s another f**king pressure that is quite limiting because everybody has a judgment about you — and so all of a sudden you’re away and you’re just Brendan and people meet you at face value. That is really freeing,” he said.