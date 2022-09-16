Brittany Snow ‘never wanted’ husband Tyler Stanaland to appear on Selling The OC

Brittany Snow reportedly “never wanted” her estranged husband Tyler Stanaland to appear on Netflix’s Selling The OC.

The actress announced her split from the real-estate agent earlier this week, after two years of marriage.

Insiders have since told PEOPLE magazine that Tyler’s role on Selling The OC put a strain on their marriage.

A source said: “Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

Another insider added: “They’re fully over. All of the girls [on the show] are obsessed with him. He’s been trying to be really respectful but it’s taken a toll on his marriage 100 percent.”

During the show’s first season, which premiered in August, drama unfolded between Tyler and his co-stars when he revealed Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him on two separate occasions.

Polly Brindle claimed she witnessed the alleged attempts by Kayla “twice”, and Austin Victoria claimed Kayla told Tyler that “no one had to know” about it.

Tyler told Kayla her actions made him feel uncomfortable as he was married, and Kayla promised it would never happen again.

The 33-year-old accepted that she made a mistake, and also apologised for blurring the lines between their professional and personal relationships.

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after Tyler slid into Brittany’s DMs.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied the knot on March 14, 2020.

