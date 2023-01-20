Brittany Snow files for divorce from Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

The Selling the OC star and his actress, who tied-the-knot in 2020, called time on their relationship last September.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, the actress cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In the court documents, Brittany said she and Tyler had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The Hairspray actress announced her split from the Selling the OC star in a statement posted to Instagram on September 14.

The statement read: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

“We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

Brittany continued: “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she concluded the post.

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after the Selling the OC star slid into the Hairspray actress’ DMs.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied-the-knot on March 14, 2020.