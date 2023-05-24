Brittany Snow claims she was ‘blindsided’ by Tyler Stanaland divorce

Brittany Snow has claimed she was “blindsided” by her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.

During a recent interview with Bustle, the Hairspray actress suggested it was the Selling the OC star who took the initiative to call off their marriage.

“In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced,” she told the publication.

“In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down,” Brittany continued.

“I was blindsided and every thing I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different. A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think every thing I knew about mental health was tested.”

“Thank god for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them,” the actress continued. “They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

Although she didn’t reveal who, Brittany said one of her Pitch Perfect co-stars “nursed [her] back to health for like four days” during their split.

“The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just, you know, opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there,” Brittany continued.

The Selling the OC star and the actress, who tied-the-knot in 2020, called time on their relationship last September.

According to court documents seen by TMZ earlier this year, Brittany cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

In the court documents, the actress said she and Tyler had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Brittany announced her split from Tyler in a statement posted to Instagram on September 14, 2022.

The statement read: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

“We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

Brittany continued: “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she concluded the post.

Tyler and Brittany began dating in 2018, after the Selling the OC star slid into the Hairspray actress’ DMs.

The couple got engaged in early 2019 when Tyler popped the question in their kitchen, and they tied-the-knot on March 14, 2020.