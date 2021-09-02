Britney Spears won’t face charges over alleged altercation with housekeeper

Britney Spears will not face criminal charges, after being accused of misdemeanor battery by an employee.

Last month, police officers were called to the singer’s home in California, after a housekeeper accused Britney of slapping a mobile phone out of their hands.

The staff member filed a report with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, however prosecutors have now declined to press charges against the 39-year-old.

The decision was based “upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone.”

In a statement, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart told PEOPLE: “To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries.”

“As I have previously-stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone.”

“If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

“This should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing.”

“Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

Britney hired attorney Mathew Rosengart back in July, to represent her amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Just last month, the 39-year-old’s father Jamie Spears agreed to step down as her conservator – after her legal team filed a request to have him removed.