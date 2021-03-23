Britney Spears ‘wants to speak her truth’ but conservatorship ‘makes that difficult’

The pop star was placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown

Britney Spears reportedly “wants to speak her truth” but her conservatorship “makes that difficult”.

After the recent release of the New York Times produced documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’, fans have been calling on the pop star to sit down for a tell-all interview about her ongoing legal battle and the #FreeBritney movement.

However, sources have told Us Weekly that a televised interview is not on the singer’s “immediate radar”.

One insider said: “The report about Britney considering a tell-all is greatly exaggerated and essentially giving false hope to the fans who tweeted calls for it after the [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle] interview.”

“Britney would like to tell her story and has always wanted to write a memoir, but the conservatorship makes that difficult and it’s not something on her immediate radar, anyway.”

A second source said: “Britney hasn’t mentioned doing an interview. She wants to speak and could do so on social media with the assistance of [boyfriend Sam Asghari] on his platforms if it got to be this emergency situation for her. She doesn’t want to be filtered.”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship back in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown – putting her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears.

The singer’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

‘Framing Britney Spears’ shed light on the pop star’s rise to stardom, the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle, and the misogyny and media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career.

