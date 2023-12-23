Britney Spears to ‘reconcile’ with sister Jamie Lynn Spears at Christmas

Britney Spears has reportedly made a major move towards reconciling with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears at Christmas.

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with each other.

Jamie Lynn recently appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and openly discussed her relationship with her sister on numerous occasions.

Insiders have told The US Sun that the popstar is considering reconciling with her younger sister over the festive period.

Jamie Lynn’s recent stint Down Under has reportedly made the 42-year-old rethink her relationship with her sister.

The source said: “Britney was supportive of her sis going into the jungle and maintained interest while Jamie Lynn was in Oz.”

“A lot of water has passed under that bridge — and given it is Christmas, Britney is keen to try and put some of their past issues to bed.”

The insider continued: “On the few occasions when Jamie Lynn spoke about Britney in Australia, it was all positive. They are sisters at the end of the day, and even though they’ve had their fair share of run-ins, it is time to see if they can finally put the past behind them.”

“Britney spent time with her mum in the summer and now she’d like to see if she could do the same with Jamie Lynn.”

“It’s baby steps but it all seems positive,” they added.

On the ITV show, the actress opened up about her “complicated upbringing” she shared with her sister, which ultimately impacted their relationship.

The mother-of-two told her campmates: “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways.”

The Zoey 101 star continued: “Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever… I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know?”

“I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’.”

This comes after a report revealed that the Toxic singer was reportedly considering reconciling with her father Jamie Spears, after he was forced to have his leg amputated due to a nasty infection.

Insiders have claimed that Britney has admitted to missing her dad, and has “talked about sending him money to help him out.”

A source said: “There’s nothing Jamie would rather have than a reconciliation with his daughter, and he harbours no ill will.”