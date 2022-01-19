Britney Spears threatens to sue her younger sister Jamie Lynn in legal letter

Britney Spears has threatened to sue her younger sister Jamie Lynn.

The singer’s lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart has sent a cease and desist letter to the former Zoey 101 star, calling on her to stop discussing Britney’s life during interviews and threatening further legal action if she refuses to do so.

The letter, obtained by Page Six, reads: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

“Having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.”

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

The letter continues: “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.”

“If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

Jamie Lynn has sat down for a number of interviews in recent days while promoting her new memoir ‘The Things I Should Have Said’, where she has discussed her “complicated” relationship with her estranged sister.

In an interview with Good Morning America last week, the 30-year-old said she “went out of her way” to help Britney end her controversial 13-year conservatorship, despite the singer’s claims her family never helped her.

After watching Jamie Lynn’s interview, Britney slammed her sister on social media, and claimed she’s “never had to work for anything”.

Britney also accused her younger sister of selling her book “at my expense”, and denied Jamie Lynn’s claims she once locked them in a room with a knife.

Jamie Lynn later responded to Britney’s comments in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “Last thing I want to be doing is this, but here we are… It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well.”

“Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media.”

“I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

“Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

“Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realize this isn’t going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.”

“That being said, I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.”

“I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she wrote.

“There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.”

“No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long,” Jamie Lynn added.

The cease and desist letter comes after the first part of Jamie Lynn’s two-part interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast dropped – with the second part expected to drop later today.