Britney Spears sparks concern as she asks fans to ‘NOT call the cops’ in bizarre video

Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans, after sharing a bizarre new video.

The American singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself speaking with an Australian accent.

In the video, the 41-year-old shows off some dresses she was sent, before telling fans: “So, guys, I just want you to know, if I shutdown my Instagram do not call the cops.”

Britney captioned the post: “Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”

The Toxic singer turned the comments off on the video, but fans took to Twitter to express their concern.

One tweeted: “Why is no one talking about Britney Spears’ most recent Insta posts.. im genuinely so concerned, the Australian accent?? There is something really unsettling about it.”

What is going on with Britney Spears? She is not okay.😳👇 pic.twitter.com/SAgCnK5EN1 — 🇺🇸Will🇺🇸 (@notBilly) February 22, 2023

britney spears just posted this on her IG and it’s the scariest fkn thing i’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/Sfy4I6RZww — OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) February 21, 2023

Why is no one talking about Britney Spears’ most recent Insta posts.. im genuinely so concerned, the Australian accent?? There is something really unsettling about it 😵‍💫 #BritneySpears #Britney — 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚-𝐦𝐚𝐲 ॐ (@millymayperksxo) February 21, 2023

I rarely go on IG, but this was the first thing I saw. Is she using an Australian accent? I feel like she'll erase this, so I screen recorded it. What's with the way it's edited? Lots of cuts & repeat movement. Why look left so often? I'm concerned. #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/PnY3d0bEuT — 💖-B-💖 (@Ca11meBee) February 21, 2023

It comes after police were called to Britney’s home last month, after worried fans urged them to check in on the singer after she suddenly deleted her Instagram account.

Britney later took to Twitter to address the situation, assuring fans she is “alive and well”.

She wrote: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life!!!”

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”

The Toxic singer continued: “I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway… I know I thought it was a joke too … but it’s not … it works … surprisingly enough !!!”

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house… it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

She added: “Please again know I’m doing the best I can … l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you!!!”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.