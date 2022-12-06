Britney Spears sparks concern among fans after quitting Instagram AGAIN

Britney Spears has sparked concern among fans, after quitting Instagram again.

The singer, 41, deactivated her account shortly after sharing a number of gushing posts about her family members.

In one post about her sister Jamie Lynn, which was posted on Britney’s birthday, the pop star wrote: wrote: “… you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!!”

She added: “You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it.”

In another post, Britney penned an emotional tribute to her estranged sons Jayden James and Sean Preston.

She wrote: “To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita.”

The #FreeBritney has since been trending on Twitter, with many fans believing someone else made the posts from Britney’s accounts.

One fan tweeted: “CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL BRITNEY IS RUNNING HER INSTAGRAM ANYMORE #freebritney.”

Another wrote: “Britney Spears Instagram account has been deactivated again,something is seriously off and I’m beyond worried for her i hope to god she is ok.”

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW THERE IS NO WAY IN HELL BRITNEY IS RUNNING HER INSTAGRAM ANYMORE #freebritney — Sailor Mars (@DanceDee) December 3, 2022

What happened to @britneyspears Instagram? — Laura Fernandez (@LauraRFern) December 6, 2022

Britney Spears Instagram account has been deactivated again,something is seriously off and I’m beyond worried for her i hope to god she is ok. 🙏🏻😢 #BritneySpears #britney #britneyarmy pic.twitter.com/efcxdMBad0 — Josh (@Joshlovesit87) December 6, 2022

A host of Britney’s fans launched the #FreeBritney movement back in 2019, with the aim of freeing the singer from her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.