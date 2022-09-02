Britney Spears’ son Jayden lifts the lid on his fractured relationship with his mother

Britney Spears’ son Jayden has lifted the lid on his fractured relationship with her.

In a series of tell-all interviews which will air on ITV News on Friday, the 15-year-old revealed why he and his older brother Preston, 16, decided to cut contact with their mom.

The news comes after their father Kevin Federline’s bombshell revelation that he was “mortified for” Britney during her conservatorship battle.

Jayden began: “The type of environment [our mom] gave us was not very comfortable for me and my brother. Once you’re 10 or 11, that’s when you come to the realisation of things.”

“There’s no hate… I really want to see her again. It will make me happy, and it will make Preston happy.”

Britney invited her two sons to her star-studded wedding to Sam Asghari back in June, but the boys declined the invite.

“It just wasn’t a good time to go,” Jayden admitted. “I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them but she didn’t invite the whole family and if it was just going to be me and Preston, I don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Britney has hit out at her parents Jamie and Lynne, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn on social media numerous times since her controversial conservatorship ended back in November 2021.

Jayden said: “Social media helps her. So if that’s what she wants to do. I’m not going to hate her for that. At the same time, she should come to the realisation of whatever it is that stops her loving her family.”

“It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention. This has gone on for years and years and years and there’s a high chance that this will never stop but I’m hoping for me that she will stop.”

Jayden defended his grandfather over the controversial 13-year-long conservatorship, adding that he “really cares about his family.”

“I know everybody blames [my grandfather Jamie] for the conservatorship. It was a father caring for his daughter. Maybe the conservatorship took a little too long. That is why people developed a hatred for him.”

“That is why [Britney] was angry that she was working too hard. She should have taken a break. But [Jamie] doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. Mum is ceasing to realise how much he cares about her. I love him with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father.”

“At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue his daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long… [That’s] probably why my mum was very angry about the whole situation – that she was working for too long and I personally think she was.”

However, Jamie’s relationship with his grandsons is not one without flaws; In 2019, Kevin took out a restraining order against him following claims of an altercation with one of the boys.

“I really feel bad. Preston and I feel bad, we want to see him. I want to see him, sit with him next to the piano, talk about my future. I love him. Looking back, I regret saying all kinds of things.”

My grandma [Lynne], she is a really nice person. Whenever I see her, she cares about me mentally. My uncle Bryan always wants to go and play ball in the park. They are not bad people. They know what we are going through now.” ““They just want to watch over us. Memow [Lynne’s pet name] and Uncle Bryan are a good part of our lives. They have taught me how to deal with things.”

“There is a high chance [the animosity between the family] is never going to stop. I wish [my mom] would just be chill… and not accusing this one for that and hate someone for that,” Jayden continued.

“Preston and I are very united. He is always looking out for me and I am looking out for him. We make sure that we are both healthy mentally.”

Jayden’s older brother Preston is not the most comfortable in the public eye, and Jayden admitted: “He has always been like that. He asked my mother not to post his photos and she did it anyway, so it didn’t go well.”

“Preston is older, so if I complained, [my mom] went after him. I feel guilty, so I am there for him.”

However, Jayden added: “I am 100 per cent sure [mine and Preston’s relationship with out mom] can be fixed. But it will take a lot of time and effort.”

Extending an olive branch to Britney, the 15-year-old said: “I love you a lot and I hope for the best for you.”

“Maybe one day we can sit down… and talk again and have a normal conversation.”