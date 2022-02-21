Britney Spears ‘signs $15million deal for tell-all memoir’

Britney Spears has reportedly signed a $15milion deal for a tell-all memoir.

According to Page Six, the singer has sealed a landmark deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a bombshell book about her career, her “Toxic” life and her family.

A source told the outlet that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time”, and that there was a bidding war between multiple publishers over Britney’s book.

It comes amid reports Britney is “in talks” with Oprah Winfrey to film a tell-all interview about her controversial conservatorship, which was officially terminated last November.

A source told The Sun last month: “Britney is deeply hurt and angry others, who claim to love her, keep attempting to tell her narrative when it’s her story to tell.”

“She will absolutely be speaking out on her own terms. Nothing is locked in yet but things are in play right now. It’s happening this year, maybe sooner than fans think.”

“She’s already talked to Oprah about doing a sit down and Britney wants an Oprah interview to happen. Oprah wants it to happen too,” the insider added.

“It seems like it’s going to work out, so she’s focusing on starting her new life now.”