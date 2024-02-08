Ad
Britney Spears shocks fans as she reveals she kissed THIS A-list Hollywood actor

Saoirse Hammond
Britney Spears has shocked fans as she revealed she kissed this unexpected Hollywood actor.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 42-year-old recalled how she once kissed Gone Girl star Ben Affleck.

The Toxic singer shared a snap of her alongside the actor and famous songwriter Diane Warren.

In her caption, Britney wrote: “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago! 😂😂”

“He’s such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night… I honestly forgot… d**n that’s crazy!”

She continued, “Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that! Oh dear, I’m just being a gossip girl! 🤓😏”

“Psss I actually forgot 😏😏😂😂😂!!!”

The news shocked many fans as the photo was taken in the summer of 1999 – when Ben and Britney were both reported to be dating other people.

In 1999, Ben was dating his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow and Britney may have been dating Justin Timberlake as they began dating that year.

Fans took to X to share their thoughts on the kiss and pointed out that Britney was a minor and ten years his junior at the time.

One user wrote: “Britney Spears reveals that when she was 17 she made out with a then 27-year-old Ben Affleck”

Another wrote: “JLO is going to STRANGLE Britney Spears after that Ben Affleck kissing post!!!”

A third penned: “Jennifer Lopez samples Cry Me A River in This Is Me…Now Britney Spears gets upset, posts about a fling with Ben Affleck, which inadvertently outs him for getting with her when she was a minor AND again confirms she cheated on Justin Timberlake?”

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, the 42-year-old accused her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

The singer famously dated the Mirrors singer from 1999 until their high-profile split in 2002.

However, the 42-year-old has since come out and apologised for the backlash he received as according to a source she “never intended for people to come after him.”

A source told The Daily Mail that the singer did not realise how much of a commotion her confessions would spark.

The source revealed: “She didn’t realize how powerful her words would be,”

Britney and Justin
Speaking about the abortion that Britney blamed Justin for in her memoir, the source added: “Ultimately it was Britney’s decision to abort her baby. It was her body and had she really wanted to say no, she could have.”

