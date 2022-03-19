Britney Spears sends fans into a frenzy by sharing cryptic video of a baby bump

Britney Spears sent fans into a frenzy on Friday by sharing a cryptic video of a baby bump on Instagram.

After a two day hiatus from the app, the singer returned to the platform by posting a TikTok video of a baby moving around inside a pregnant woman’s stomach.

The 40-year-old captioned the post: “Mommy… get me out of here 😬😃🙄🌹!!!!!!”

In the comment section, fans admitted they thought her post was a pregnancy announcement.

One fan commented, “GIRL thought u were pregnant!” and another wrote, “STOP!!! I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK OMG BABY #3 IS COMING.”

A third fan commented, “Got something to tell us?”

The pop singer is already mum to two kids – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Fans wouldn’t be surprised if Britney was expecting, as the 40-year-old has revealed she’s love to start a family with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

On Sam’s birthday earlier this month, the singer wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé… I love you so much ❤️… I want a family with you… I want it all with you!!!!”

