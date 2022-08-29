Britney Spears reveals why she declined tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears has revealed why she declined an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old tweeted out a link to a YouTube video, which turned out to be a 22-minute voice memo in which she discussed her life before and after her conservatorship was terminated.

In the audio, the singer said she’s “had tons of opportunities” to go on a platform and share her story, but revealed she hasn’t accepted any of the offers.

Britney explained: “I really don’t think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story. I feel like it’s kind of silly.”

“I have offers to interview with Oprah and so many people, lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down, proper interview.”

Instead, Britney decided to release the audio. She said: “I’ve always been scared of the judgment and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing, period, and the skepticism and the cynical people and their opinions of what people would actually think.”

“[I’m] in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through.”

Speaking about her 13-year conservatorship, Britney recalled: “I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym… I never remember feeling so demoralized. They made me feel like nothing.”

“And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful. I didn’t even really do anything, and I had like a SWAT team [show up] — none of it made sense to me.”

“I didn’t give a f**k anymore because I couldn’t go where I wanted to go, I couldn’t have the nannies that I wanted to have, I couldn’t have cash,” she claimed.

“It was just demoralizing. I was kind of like in this conspiracy thing of people claiming and treating me like a superstar, but yet they treated me like nothing.”

“I had to just play this role that everything was OK all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me,” the Toxic singer said.

“You also have to understand, it was 15 years of touring and doing shows, and I’m 30 years old under my dad’s rules. All of this is going on and my mom’s witnessing this, and my brother is witnessing and my friends are witnessing, and they all go along with it.”

Speaking about the #FreeBritney movement, Britney admitted: “The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people were on the street were fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything.”

“… I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long… I felt like my family threw me away.”