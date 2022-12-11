Britney Spears reveals the REAL reason she deleted her Instagram

Britney Spears has revealed the REAL reason she deleted her Instagram.

The singer sparked concern among fans earlier this week, after deactivating her account shortly after making a series of posts about members of her family.

The 41-year-old has since returned to the social media platform, and claimed that she quit the app by mistake in a since-deleted post.

Alongside a video of her by a Christmas tree, Britney wrote: “I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!!”

“Oops … I accidentally pressed the wrong button … damn that stupid button 😂🤷🏼‍♀️😜 !!!”

In the same post, Britney revealed some of her New Year’s resolutions, telling fans: “My goal this year is to learn to be as COMFORTABLE with people as they are with me !!!!!”

“I want to go to a wedding this year, grab the mic, sing a song or two, and fall down eight times !!! It’s my first year in 15 years being treated as an equal and good God I didn’t know about this NO RULE THING !!!”

It comes after Britney’s husband Sam Asghari shut down speculation he was running Britney’s Instagram account.

A fan asked in a Q&A this week: “Do you control her Instagram?”

The 28-year-old replied: “I would never control someone that’s been controlled for 13+ years.”

He also addressed recent concern for his wife in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories.

The model wrote: “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans.”

“Out of respect for her privacy I don’t post her 247. I ask for permission if I ever do. For my job I have to attend many events. It would be my honour if she joins. For her those things are not fun. They’re hectic and full of stress. Specially, since she’s been doing these things since 8 years old. Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had. I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same. Sometimes being over protective can cause more stress and damage.”