Britney Spears reveals she’s ‘thinking about’ having a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has revealed she’s “thinking about” having a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The singer is already mum to two boys who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of a baby on their tip toes, and wrote: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!!.”

“I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure 🐣🙊💋💅🏼 !!!!⁣”

Sam, who proposed to the pop star in September, commented on the post: “I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg.”

Back in June during a landmark hearing in her battle to end her 13-year conservatorship, which has since been terminated, Britney said: “I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she alleged. “I wanted to take the (IUD) out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

The singer, 39, and her model beau Sam, 27, have been dating since 2016 – after they met on the set of a music video.

Sharing the news of their engagement via Instagram, Britney shared a video of her diamond ring, and wrote: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”