Britney Spears reveals she’s taking a break from social media amid her pregnancy

Britney Spears has revealed she’s taking a break from social media.

The singer, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the news with her 40.8million followers.

The 40-year-old wrote: “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all 💓💓🌹🌹 !!!”

One fan commented: “❤️❤️❤️We will miss you!❤️❤️❤️”, while a second wrote: “We’ll miss you ❤️ enjoy your pregnancy!!”

Earlier this month, Britney announced she and her fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together.

She wrote on Instagram: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “’No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … “

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …”

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … “

“This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

Britney is also the mother of two sons who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.