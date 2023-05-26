Britney Spears reveals she’s settled her feud with important family member: ‘Time heals all wounds’

Britney Spears has revealed she’s settled her feud with her “sweet mama” Lynne Spears.

The pop singer’s mother travelled from Louisiana to Los Angeles for peace talks with her daughter on Wednesday, after three years apart.

It’s understood the pair haven’t been in contact since Britney’s controversial conservatorship was abolished in November 2021.

Alongside a childhood photo of herself, Britney wrote on Instagram: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years… it’s been such a long time.”

“With family there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds!!!

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!!! I love you so much!!”

A source has since told TMZ that the pair had exchanged text messages before Lynne came to visit.

The insider added: “Lynne is committed to making it right with her daughter.”

The news comes months after Lynne publicly apologised to her daughter for “anything and everything”.

At the time, she wrote: “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Lynne also asked Britney to unblock her and requested they speak in person, but the singer wouldn’t accept her apology.

At the time, Britney wrote on Instagram: “For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse!!! As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their a****!!!”

“I was the mother f****** saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free!!!! Years go by and he still puts me in a psych ward!!!! Not one mother f****** person stood up for me!!!”

“Mom take your apology and go f*** yourself !!! And to all the doctors for f****** with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f****** a**!!!”

The singer cut ties with the majority of her immediate family when her almost 14-year-long conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Since gaining her freedom, the ‘Toxic’ singer has been very vocal on social media about her feelings towards Lynne, her father Jamie, and her sister Jamie Lynn.