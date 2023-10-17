Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has revealed that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The singer famously dated the former NSYNC frontman from 1999 until their high-profile break up in 2002.

In an except from her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman In Me’, obtained by PEOPLE, Britney said her pregnancy in late 2000 was “a surprise” but not “a tragedy”.

She writes: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.”

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Prior to the singer’s memoir release, sources told Page Six exclusively that Justin, 42, had been “concerned” about what his ex Britney, 41, was going to share from their relationship.

“It’s eating at him,” an inside source shared.

Another insisted the tell-all was “not a takedown” of anyone in particular.

A rep for Justin did not immediately comment to PEOPLE’s request for comment.