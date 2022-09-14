Britney Spears responds to backlash over ‘body-shaming’ post about Christina Aguilera’s dancers

Britney Spears has responded to backlash over her “body-shaming” post about Christina Aguilera’s dancers.

On Monday, the Toxic singer shared a quote to Instagram that read: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

The 40-year-old captioned the post: “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children… my dancers… I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

Britney continued: “I mean why not talk about it?? Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!!”

“It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about 🙄🙄🙄 !!!”

The mum-of-two came under fire for the “body-shaming” post, and was unfollowed by Christina on the app.

She has since defended the controversial post, writing on Tuesday: “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!”

“By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”

Britney went on to say: “To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me …”

“I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks …”

“I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!”