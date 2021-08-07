Britney Spears’ personal conservator hits out at her father Jamie: ‘Stop the attacks’

The singer's father has been in control of her estate since 2008

Britney Spears’ personal conservator hits out at her father Jamie: ‘Stop the...

Britney Spears’ personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has hit out at her father Jamie, after he claimed that she wanted to place the singer under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

While Jamie is the conservator of Britney’s estate, which gives him control of her finances, Jodi is the conservator of her person – and manages her personal and medical decisions.

In new court documents filed on Friday with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Britney’s father alleged that Jodi called him last month to express concern over his daughter’s behaviour and mental health.

Jamie claimed: “On July 9, 2021, I received a phone call from Ms. Montgomery. During our call, Ms. Montgomery sounded very distraught and expressed how concerned she was about my daughter’s recent behavior and overall mental health.”

“Ms. Montgomery explained that my daughter was not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

Jamie alleged that Jodi asked for his help, as she was “very worried” about the “direction” his daughter was heading in.

In response, Jodi’s attorney Laurieann Wright told Variety: “Ms. Montgomery implores Mr. Spears to stop the attacks. It does no good; it only does harm. We all need to focus on one thing, and one thing only — the health, well-being and best interests of Britney Spears.”

“Ms. Montgomery does have concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health,’ as set forth in Jamie Spears’ Declaration dated August 6, 2021.”

“Due to medical privacy, Ms. Montgomery cannot go into those concerns with any further detail except to say that having her father Jamie Spears continuing to serve as her Conservator instead of a neutral professional fiduciary is having a serious impact on Ms. Spears’ mental health.”

“Notably, Jamie Spears has yet to resign as Ms. Spears’ Conservator of the Person, which is why Ms. Montgomery continues to serve as Temporary Conservator of the Person,” the statement continued.

“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”

“Mr. Spears’ declaration misrepresents what Ms. Montgomery said to him in relation to a potential 5150 psychiatric hold for Ms. Spears.”

“At no time did Ms. Montgomery express to Mr. Spears that Ms. Spears would currently qualify for such a hold.”

“The concern that Ms. Montgomery did raise to Mr. Spears during their telephone call is that forcing Ms. Spears to take the stand to testify or to have her evaluated would move the needle in the wrong direction for her mental health.”

Last month, Britney officially filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate.

The singer’s newly-appointed lawyer Mathew Rosengart has nominated professional fiduciary Jason Rubin to be her new financial conservator.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

The petition read: “Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee… it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.”

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Britney’s attorney said: “Less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspend and remove James P. Spears…”

“We have done so, in less than two weeks. We look forward to litigating the matter in court. I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and her fortitude.”

“I want to thank her fans who’ve been incredibly supportive of her on social media and otherwise, throughout the country, throughout the world. And she deserves it and she appreciates it,” he added.

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on September 29, which Britney is expected to attend.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

However, Bessemer Trust has since resigned from the role.

Britney’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his role last month amid her legal battle.