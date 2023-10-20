Britney Spears opens up about ‘passionate’ fling with Colin Farrell

Britney Spears has opened up about her “passionate” fling with Colin Farrell.

The singer had a brief, two-week romance with the Irish actor in the early 00s, following her split from Justin Timberlake.

In a passage of her new memoir The Woman In Me, obtained by Time, Britney revealed she was set up with Colin in 2002 by a “club promoter friend”.

Britney claimed she visited Colin on set of 2003 action-thriller S.W.A.T before they began a “two-week brawl”.

“Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” the singer writes, per the publication.

The 41-year-old recalled not feeling healed from her split from Justin when she attended the premiere of Colin’s 2003 film The Recruit.

“As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet.”

At the premiere of The Recruit, Colin told reporters that he and Britney were “not dating”.

“She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on — just mates,” the Irish actor said, prompting Britney to leave the event “as soon as the paparazzi were gone”.

The singer later confirmed to W Magazine that their romance was “nothing serious”, adding: “Yes, I kissed him… He’s the cutest, hottest thing in the world — wooh!”

According to Time, Britney doesn’t recall the end of her fling with Colin, but admits that “for a brief moment in time,” she “did think there could be something there.”

“The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became,” Britney wrote.

“I felt so awkward all the time.”