Britney Spears musical set to premiere later this year

A musical based around Britney Spears’ songs is set to premiere later this year.

Once Upon A One More Time, which was originally scheduled to debut in Chicago in 2019 before it was cancelled due the pandemic, will now premiere in Washington D.C. in November.

The show, written by Jon Hartmere, will run from November 29 at D.C.’s Shakespeare Theatre Company until January 2, 2022.

The story revolves around a book club formed by Cinderella, Snow White and Ariel and the disruption caused when their fairy godmother shares a book called ‘The Feminist Mystique’ with them, opening their eyes to a world away from “bird-made dresses and true love’s kiss”.

The track list will reportedly include hit Britney songs including ‘Oops I Did It Again’, ‘Lucky’, ‘Circus’, and ‘Toxic’.

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Simon Godwin described Britney as “an American pop icon” and said the musical’s team “has worked with her to craft a musical that reflects her joie de vivre” and spirit.

“We are beyond thrilled to have our first Broadway-bound production, and for it to be this inspiring, empowering musical,” he added.

Britney has dominated headlines in recent months following the release of the New York Times documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’.

The film, produced by The New York Times, aired back in February – and documented the singer’s rise to stardom and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

It also shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and showed the misogyny and media scrutiny that the pop star faced throughout her career.

