Britney Spears ‘moves on’ from Sam Asghari – just WEEKS after their split

Britney Spears has reportedly moved on from Sam Asghari, just weeks after their split.

According to reports, the Toxic singer is now seeing her former housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz – who she has been spotted out with on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

A source close to Britney has told Entertainment Tonight that the people close to her think Paul “isn’t good for her” and they therefore “aren’t supportive of the relationship”.

💖✨ Britney Spears' rumored new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, has nothing but praise for her! He called her a 'phenomenal woman,' and fans are delighted to see her surrounded by support and positivity. Love and happiness look good on you, Britney! 🌟💑 #BritneySpears… pic.twitter.com/Q5VgSvBl8X — New Celeb X (@NewCelebX) September 12, 2023

The insider explained that Britney “likes him though” because “he makes her feel like he is acting as her protector and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam.”

Following a court appearance earlier this week for allegedly violating his probation, Paul gushed over Britney.

He told Us Weekly: “She’s a phenomenal woman. She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Paul added that Britney is “doing great” following her split from Sam – who he described as a “great guy”.

Sam filed paperwork to legally separate from the singer on August 16, after just 14 months of marriage.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Iranian-born actor listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. According to the outlet, Sam and Britney split after he confronted the songstress over rumours she was allegedly unfaithful to him. This reportedly resulted in a major argument between them, and ultimately lead to the end of their marriage. In a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on August 17, Sam wrote: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.” “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always.” “S**t happens,” Sam bluntly stated. “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.” Britney and Sam celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary just a few weeks prior to their split, after tying the knot on June 9, 2022.