Britney Spears’ mother Lynne responds to bombshell claims about her conservatorship

Lynne Spears has responded to bombshell claims about her daughter Britney’s conservatorship.

In a 22-minute voice memo shared on Sunday, Britney said she felt “more angry” with her mother than her father Jamie over her 13-year conservatorship – which was terminated last November.

She said: “I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up.”

The singer continued: “It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.’”

Britney said she “feels like” her mother could have gotten her a lawyer in “literally two seconds” if she really wanted to help her.

She claimed: “My friend helped me get one in the end, but every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and my phone would get taken away from me.”

Hours after Britney released the audio, Lynne took to Instagram to react to share a throwback snap of her and her daughter.

She wrote: “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships!”

“I have never and will never turn my back on you! Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only , eye to eye, in private. ❤️🙏”

Speaking about her 13-year conservatorship, Britney also said in the 22-minute clip: “I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym… I never remember feeling so demoralized. They made me feel like nothing.”

“And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful. I didn’t even really do anything, and I had like a SWAT team [show up] — none of it made sense to me.”

“I didn’t give a f**k anymore because I couldn’t go where I wanted to go, I couldn’t have the nannies that I wanted to have, I couldn’t have cash,” she claimed.

“It was just demoralizing. I was kind of like in this conspiracy thing of people claiming and treating me like a superstar, but yet they treated me like nothing.”

“I had to just play this role that everything was OK all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me,” the Toxic singer said.

“You also have to understand, it was 15 years of touring and doing shows, and I’m 30 years old under my dad’s rules. All of this is going on and my mom’s witnessing this, and my brother is witnessing and my friends are witnessing, and they all go along with it.”

Speaking about the #FreeBritney movement, Britney admitted: “The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people were on the street were fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything.”

“… I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long… I felt like my family threw me away.”