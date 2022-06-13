Britney Spears’ mother Lynne comments on her wedding to Sam Asghari after not being invited

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne has commented on her wedding to Sam Asghari, after not being invited to their nuptials.

The pop singer and her actor beau exchanged vows at her home in Los Angeles on June 9 in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces.

The star-studded guest list included Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

While a host of famous faces attended Britney’s wedding, her parents Jamie and Lynne weren’t invited – and neither was her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Despite not getting the nod, Lynne Spears has had plenty to say about Britney’s wedding on social media.

After the singer shared several photos from her wedding day online, Lynne commented on one of her posts: “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding!”

“And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Lynne also liked a post shared by Sam’s sister Fay Asghari, who wrote on Instagram: “One of the most beautiful and emotional moments of my life was to watch my brother get married. I love you both so much @samasghari & @britneyspears.”

Britney’s relationship with her family has been strained ever since she sought to end her 13-year long conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

The 40-year-old previously slammed her family for “hurting her”, and the pop singer has threatened to expose them in a tell-all interview.