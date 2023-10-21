Britney Spears lifts the lid on her strained relationship with sister Jamie Lynn in new memoir

Britney Spears has opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn, in her explosive memoir.

In her new book, titled The Woman In Me, the Toxic singer reflected on her sister’s participation in her 13-year conservatorship and how the pair have grown apart.

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with each other.

Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn in lengthy social media post amid GMA interview and memoir release: “She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!” pic.twitter.com/zLCHDSlZB7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2022

In the book, Britney wrote: “She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family.

“I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy.”

Britney reflected on her childhood and growing up with Jamie Lynn, and claimed that the youngster “ruled the roost” in their family.

The 41-year-old wrote that she felt like “a ghost” in her own home.

“Jamie Lynn only saw the TV. My mother, who at one time had been the person I was closest to in the world, was on another planet… I’d listen to her spew these hateful words, and I’d turn to my mother and say, ‘Are you going to let this little witch talk to you like that?’ I mean, she was bad,” the pop icon explained.

The popstar went on to add, while her relationship with Jamie Lynn was at times rocky, she still felt like a second mother to her sister.

Britney recalled an incident on the set of Zoey 101, which Jamie Lynn starred in, where she defended her sister over a co-star she had “complained” about.

The popstar had words with the younger actress, however, upon reflection the Circus singer has since learned the girl was “innocent” and offered an apology.

According to PEOPLE, the incident involved actress Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole on the show, who has since spoken out about the same incident and called it “traumatizing”.

In her memoir The Woman In Me, Britney also recalled being placed in a mental health facility in 2018, and said she reached out to her sister in order to get out.

Britney claims that Jamie Lynn responded with: “Stop fighting it… There’s nothing you can do about it, so stop fighting it.”

“This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me. I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship,” the singer added.

Writing about her conservatorship, which was terminated in 2021, the pop icon revealed that she felt betrayed by her family and sister.

“My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case,” she wrote.

“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”

Jamie Lynn released her own tell-all memoir in January 2022 where she opened up about her relationship with her sister.

Ahead of the books release, Jamie Lynn sat down with PEOPLE magazine and said: “I love and I support my sister, and I always will.”

“It’s very clear that this has been a painful process, and I have to respect however she works through that.”

“I didn’t have a say when [the conservatorship] happened. My sister was going through a hard time, I was still a child, and that’s what everybody, I think, forgets: I was just a kid going through my own crap.”

Britney’s memoir, The Woman In Me, is set for release on October 24.