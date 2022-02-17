Britney Spears invited to US Congress to discuss her conservatorship battle

Britney Spears has been invited to the US Congress to share the story of her conservatorship battle.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer shared a photo of a letter she received from US politicians Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell asking if she and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart would meet with them.

The letter, dated December 1, read: “Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.”

The politicians said the “many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light” by Britney’s case, including her being at one time unable to hire her own counsel and being “forced to engage in employment” against her will.

They added: “To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice.”

“There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.”

Alongside the photo of the letter, Britney wrote: “I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now …”

“Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED 🙏 !!! Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world 🌎 where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy 🤷‍♀️🙄 !!!!”

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave 💪 !!! I wish I would have been …”

“I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣ B ⁣🌹🌹🌹”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November.

While Judge Brenda Penny effectively terminated Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, an accountant serving as her temporary conservator will retain some powers.

Public accountant John Zabel, who was appointed her temporary conservator in September, will be able to transfer assets to Britney’s estate and execute “supplemental” decisions on its behalf.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated two months after her father was forced to step down as her conservator.

The pop singer filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate in July.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

