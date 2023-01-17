Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari responds to claims she had a ‘meltdown’ at LA restaurant

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has responded to claims she had a “meltdown” at a restaurant in LA, prompting him to “storm out”.

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that the singer “caused a scene” at Joey in Woodland Hills, California while having dinner her husband.

Eyewitnesses claimed the 41-year-old was acting “manic” and “talking gibberish”, before Sam got up and walked out of the restaurant.

A video also showed Britney looking annoyed as she shielded her face with a menu.

Days after the incident hit headlines, Sam has explained he didn’t storm out of the restaurant.

Speaking to TMZ, the 28-year-old insisted he was simply going to get their car to leave, as he knew Britney was fed up of people filming her in the restaurant.

Sam admitted his wife was “frustrated”, and said it was “disrespectful” for people to be filming her.

Britney initially addressed the incident by posting a video of herself giving the middle finger on Instagram on Sunday night.

She captioned the post: “I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE 👀 !!!”

“I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past !!!”