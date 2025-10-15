Britney Spears hits back at Kevin Federline’s memoir allegations as he claims she called Justin Timberlake night before wedding

Britney Spears has hit back at Kevin Federline’s memoir allegations after he claimed she called ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding.

The couple dated from 1999 to 2002, and confessed in her 2023 memoir that she had fallen pregnant with his child but decided to terminate the pregnancy.

Two years later, Britney went on to wed Kevin Federline, who has now claimed she called her ex to leave that chapter behind her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kevin confessed: “I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something, and maybe she was having doubts. And she told me she was on the phone with Justin.”

“I just kind of stepped back like, ‘Did I just hear you right? What the hell is going on’? And I immediately was, ‘Okay, we don’t have to do this.’ I didn’t care if we got married or not,” he said.

“And she told me no and really was like, ‘I just wanted to make sure that everything is done. I want to make sure that I say my final piece.’ I’m like, ‘Damn. On the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?’”

He confessed he took the incident with “a grain of salt,” and rationalised it by telling himself she was likely “closing a chapter of her life.”

“I was super young. I was so madly in love at that moment,” he said.

“I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be her, I couldn’t imagine what it was like to be Justin in those moments, because they were super young. You’re talking teenagers that had to go through this globally, and I know that they really cared about each other back then.”

Following these statements, a rep for the singer told PEOPLE: “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” the statement reads.

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me].”

The pair got married in 2004 and went on to have two children together, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, before their divorce was finalised in 2007.