Britney Spears has sad news for fans as she gives MAJOR career update

Britney Spears has sad news for fans as she takes to her social media to give a major career update.

Throughout her career, the popstar has released nine studio albums since she entered the spotlight in 1999.

The 42-year-old’s last album, Glory, was released back in 2016 and the singer has since released a few singles with other artists, including the smash hit, Hold Me Closer, alongside Elton John.

Britney has now shut down rumours that she is working on a new album in a new Instagram post.

The Circus singer also revealed that she would “never return to the music industry.”

She wrote: “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!”

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!”

“I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

The singer was allegedly responding to rumours that Britney was potentially working alongside Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record.

Britney’s bombshell memoir that she mentions in the post, sold 1.1 million copies throughout the States and featured a host of scandalous claims about her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.