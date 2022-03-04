Britney Spears fuels speculation she’s secretly married her fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has fuelled speculation she’s secretly married her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September, sparked speculation they’re already husband and wife on Thursday, as they celebrated Sam’s 28th birthday.

The pop singer shared a video of baby turtles being released into the ocean, and in the caption, she referred to Sam as her “husband”.

She wrote: “My husband @samasghari sent me this and said: 100 baby turtles leave the hatch 🐣 only 20 make it to reefs because most get eaten by sharks 🦈.”

“only 1 strong strong Turtle 🐢 makes it out of 100 and comes back a year later stronger than ever and hatches babies 👶 He said these turtles represented life ♥️ !!!!!”

Fans are now convinced the pair have wed in secret, with many taking to the comment section to question whether they’re already husband and wife.

One fan commented: “Did someone say HUSBAND? 😍😍😍😍” while another wrote, “Husband????? 🥳🥳🥳.”

This isn’t the first time the couple have sparked rumours they’ve secretly wed.

Back in December, Sam referred to Britney as his “wife” as he posted photos of them kissing on board a private jet.

The post comes just hours after Britney revealed she wanted to start a family with Sam.

The 40-year-old shared a sweet birthday tribute to her beau on Instagram, alongside a stunning snap of them on vacation.

Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️ … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!

Sam commented under the post: “Millions of things to wish for ❤️ I only have one wish 😍.”

The singer is already mum to two sons, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016, after they met on the set of a music video.

The couple, who announced their engagement in September, shared the news of their engagement via Instagram.

Britney shared a video of her diamond ring, and wrote: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

