Britney Spears finishes writing ‘brutally honest’ memoir

Britney Spears has reportedly finished writing her “brutally honest” memoir.

According to Page Six, the 41-year-old’s book, which will “shake the world” will be released this autumn.

A source told the publication: “Britney’s book is a story of triumph. It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her break-up with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”

“It is also a story of survival, finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Ashgari,” the source continued.

The outlet also reported that Britney has been working with ghostwriter Sam Lansky, who has profiled celebrities – including Adele, Madonna and Nicki Minaj.

The source continued: “Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story – her taking control of her life.”

A second publishing source told the publication: “This book is a gift… There are parts of this book that every person—particularly every woman—can relate to and feel less alone. She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art.”

“This is an inspiring read, not only because it shows the strength of Britney’s spirit, but because her story is told with such style, wit, intelligence, honesty, and without any self-pity,” the source gushed. “She is entirely winning in these pages.”

“This book will… shake the world. I believe that it will also be a groundbreaking instant bestseller.”

Britney first confirmed that she was writing a tell-all memoir.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 41-year-old excitedly revealed: “I’m writing a book at the moment and as it’s actually healing and therapeutic… it’s also hard bringing up past events in my life… I’ve never been able to express openly !!!”

Britney continued to write at the time: “I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place… and addressing it now… I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

“But instead of using my head… I’m using the intellectual approach as [my ex-boyfriend] Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet [Jackson] and me… although he was never bullied or threatened by his family… he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later !!!”

“Timing is EVERYTHING !!! Good timing is the B*TCH!!! Anyway… I wanted to just let people KNOW I CARE !!! AND I’M SO SORRY !!! My mom and sister also did the ‘intellectual approach’ in indulgence by writing their own books as I couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!!”

“I’m not the type of person to bring up UNCOMFORTABLE CONVERSATIONS well because it’s just NOT RESPECTFUL… but come on LET’S ACTUALLY TALK ABOUT IT !!!”

Britney continued: “As I got older the head powers in my conservatorship were literally unbelievable… Yes the security, the management and mainly my father who was NEVER AVAILABLE all felt like a CULT !!! I see now the greed and envy of men and the damage people of power can do !!!”

The Toxic singer also recalled several incidents which left her feeling powerless, including a trip to Target during the pandemic.

The 41-year-old drove an hour to the store but was instructed to remain inside the car by her father Jamie and ‘a lady’ as her security went in instead.

She wrote: “When I was in Louisiana during COVID-19, I went Target to pick things up at the store… I live in the sticks so it was an hour drive !!! When I finally got there I was told by a lady and my father that I could not get out of the car… my security got out of the car and I WAITED !!!! Hundreds of kids and adults going in !!!”

“I’ve never felt more like nothing in my life… of course they say now they never did that because they forgot !!!,” Britney continued to write at the time.

The mom-of-two also recalled when three of her childhood friends visited her in Las Vegas during her residency.

The songstress claimef her friends went to the spa but, as she was not allowed inside, she was forced to wait outside for an hour as they treated themselves to manicures, pedicures, and a bottle of champagne.

She wrote: They all go to a spa and I wait for an hour as they get their nails and toes done and get offered champagne… I wasn’t allowed to go to the spa so I sat outside and waited… not only did they not even LOOK MY WAY OR ACKNOWLEDGE me or show any concern… they drank the whole bottle !!!”