Britney Spears’ father speaks out on her controversial conservatorship for the first time

Jamie Spears has spoken out on his daughter Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship for the first time.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.

One year on, her father Jamie has defended the conservatorship in an interview with The Mail on Sunday.

He said: “Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

The 70-year-old added: “For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool. Without it, I don’t think she would have got the kids back.”

Britney has previously hit out at her father for his role in her conservatorship, claiming: “Honestly, my dad needs to be in jail for the rest of his life.”

Defending himself, Jamie said: “All I can say is that most people don’t have a clue what the truth is. Her lawyer doesn’t have a clue what the truth is. The media has not heard the truth. They’ve heard the allegations from Britney.” “I don’t mind taking that beating because I know it’s not true, and because I don’t want to start something else. For my daughter to end up going further down the hole than she had been.”