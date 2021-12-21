Britney Spears’ father requests she continues to pay his legal fees after termination of conservatorship

“The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship,” the petition continued.

“Payment of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him.”

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart has called Jamie’s request “shameful.”

He told the publication in a statement: “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money.”

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination.”

“Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

The singer’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November.

While Judge Brenda Penny effectively terminated Britney’s 13-year long conservatorship, an accountant serving as her temporary conservator will retain some powers.

Public accountant John Zabel, who was appointed her temporary conservator in September, will be able to transfer assets to Britney’s estate and execute “supplemental” decisions on its behalf.

Britney’s conservatorship was terminated two months after her father was forced to step down as her conservator.

The pop singer filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate in July.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.