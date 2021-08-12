Britney Spears’ father Jamie ‘agrees to step down’ as her conservator

The 69-year-old has been her conservator since 2008

Britney Spears’ father Jamie has reportedly agreed to step down as her conservator.

According to TMZ, the 69-year-old has agreed to step away from the role in new legal documents set to be filed by his lawyer.

The documents state: “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests.”

In the documents, Jamie also denies forcing Britney to do anything – including performing.

Responding to Jamie’s decision to step down, Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said: “We are pleased but not necessarily surprised that Mr. Spears and his lawyer finally recognize that he must be removed.”

“We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future,” he alleged.

“In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately.”

Last month, Britney officially filed a petition to replace her father Jamie as the conservator of her estate.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney’s estate is worth $57.4 million – which includes $2.7 million in cash assets, and $54.7 million in non-cash assets.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

The pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

In November last year, the songstress tried to have her father removed as her conservator, but her request was denied.

Instead, a judge named wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator of her estate, alongside her father.

However, Bessemer Trust has since resigned from the role.

Britney’s longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned from his role last month amid her legal battle.