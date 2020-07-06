Britney Spears fans urge Kanye West to ‘free Britney’ following presidency bid

Fans are pushing for the end of the popstar's conservatorship

Britney Spears fans have called on Kanye West to help in the ‘Free Britney’ movement, following the rapper’s bid to become the next President of the United States.

Fans of the pop star got #FreeBritney trending worldwide over the weekend once again, pushing to end her personal conservatorship following concerns for the singer’s well-being.

The 38-year-old has remained under conservatorship since 2008, which prevents her from legally controlling her life and assets.

Fans took to Twitter to ask Kanye West to help restore Britney’s civil rights, as he runs for US presidency.

Britney Spears goes through a mental health crisis publicly and she loses her rights. Kanye West goes through a mental health crisis publicly and he runs for president. #FreeBritney — 🦋 Mona Lisa💎 (@britneyacademic) July 5, 2020

if kanye west can run for president, britney spears should be able to hire a lawyer for herself. #freebritney — michael // #freebritney (@b4thegoodbye) July 5, 2020

Shit, maybe Kanye West could #FreeBritney ? He's running now and active in social justice. — Drew (@TameTheDrew) July 5, 2020

Britney’s 12-year conservatorship, or legal guardianship, was approved by the court in 2008 after she suffered several public mental breakdowns.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears and lawyer Andrew Wallet.

Fans have compared the treatment of Britney and Kanye following their public battles with mental illness, which saw Kanye West hospitalised involuntarily for eight days but never placed under a conservatorship.

One Twitter user wrote: “it’s about how our culture has looked the other way for over a decade until last year when #FreeBritney became mainstream because *we* as a society assume Britney can’t make basic decisions about her own life when such assumptions haven’t been made of others, like Kanye West.”

Another stated: “If Kanye can run for president, Britney should be able to hire a lawyer for herself #FreeBritney.”

Kanye West made his presidency bid announcement via social media on July 4th.

Taking to Twitter, the husband of Kim Kardashian wrote: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

