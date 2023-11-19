Britney Spears’ fallout with her younger sister Jamie Lynn explained

Jamie Lynn Spears was recently confirmed as part of the 10-strong line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It was previously reported that ITV bosses are hoping the singer and actress will “spill the beans” on her fallout with her older sister Britney.

A source told The UK Mirror: “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book.”

“It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family and the controversial conservatorship – and to find out whether the sisters really do get along now – or not.”

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with one another.

Ahead of Jamie Lynn’s stint in the Australian jungle, we’ve taken a look back at her fallout with Britney over the years.

2019

10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. pic.twitter.com/raeU7wlh5C — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) April 23, 2019

In 2019, fans began protesting “Free Britney” in Hollywood, calling for the singer to be released from a psychiatric facility.

Although there had been reports that she checked herself into rehab, fans were convinced the Britney was being kept from making her own decisions.

Jamie Lynn angrily responded to the speculation surrounding her older sister’s mental health, sharing a 2007 video of herself protecting Britney from paparazzi and a furious neighbour.

At the time, the Zoey 101 actress captioned the Instagram post: “10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have.”

“So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.”

August 2020

In August 2020, it was revealed that Jamie Lynn had been named trustee of Britney’s fortune amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly show that in the event of the singer’s death, her younger sister would inherit her fortune.

The documents were signed off by the singer’s co-conservators at the time – Andrew Wallet and the sisters’ father, Jamie Spears.

Although Britney is alive, she Jamie Lynn was the “sole beneficiary” of the SJB Trust – which was set up by the singer in 2004 to protect her children’s financial future and her fortune.

The documents state that the Zoey 101 actress would receive “the entire principal of the Trust, including all accused and undistributed and unrealized income” in the event of her older sister’s passing.

That income would be combined with “any insurance on the settlor’s life or other assets payable to the Trust as a result of settlor’s death [and will be] distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust.”

June 2021

In June 2021, Britney spoke to Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny about her lengthy 13-year conservatorship, which was established in 2008 after she suffered an alleged breakdown.

During a lengthy virtual address, the singer made shocking allegations as she described her conservatorship as “abusive”, and told the court: “I just want my life back.”

Jamie Lynn later took to her Instagram Stories, finally addressing her older sister’s hearing, and revealed why it took her so long to speak out.

The Zoey 101 star said: “I just want to take a second to address a few things. The only reason I haven’t before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place or it wasn’t the right thing to do.”

“Now that she has very clearly spoken and said what she needed, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say.”

Jamie Lynn insisted she “loved, adored and supported” Britney since the day she was born.

“This is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls***. I don’t care if she wants to run off to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before.”

“I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I have made a very conscious choice to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to those boys,” the Zoey 101 actress continued, becoming visibly emotional.

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears addresses Britney’s conservatorship following her court statement. “I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after.” pic.twitter.com/BTHBQbz1tD — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2021

“Maybe I didn’t support the way the public may have liked me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

“Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows that I love and support her and that’s the only person I owe anything to. I’m not my family, I’m my own person, I’m speaking for myself,” Jamie Lynn added.

“I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. Oh, not on big public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I am very proud she has taken that step.”

“If ending the conservatorship or whatever hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent because I support my sister. I love my sister, always have and always will as long as she’s happy. So, let’s keep praying. That’s all.”

January 2022

In January 2022, Jamie Lynn claimed she “went out of her way” to help her older sister Britney end her conservatorship.

Speaking on Good Morning America about the moment she found out the singer’s conservatorship had been terminated, the Zoey 101 actress said: “I was happy. I was.”

“When it was put into place I was 17 years old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn’t understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that.”

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.”

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so,” she insisted.

“I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”

Juju Chang asked Jamie: “So you didn’t always agree with the conservatorship?,” to which the former Nickelodeon star replied: “It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard. So if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up.”

“I even spoke to her legal team, her previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know… she has to walk through the door.”

Jamie Lynn became emotional when discussing the rift between her and her older sister, saying through tears: “That love is still there, 100%.”

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “I love my sister … I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her.” Despite their complicated relationship, @jamielynnspears tells @JujuChangABC she still has a deep love for her big sister, @britneyspears. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/4SzC79lryE — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Britney later took to X, formerly known as Twitter to respond to the interview, noting: “Looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book… I watched it with a 104 fever lol and It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring.”

“Just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad… of course I’m a drama queen if I get sick so I think I was dying !!! I’m not even joking … My body had chill bumps everywhere, like I was freezing yet my body was extremely hot and I couldn’t move… it was pretty intense.”

“I’m fine today, just sore and the fever has made my head extremely sensitive!!!! I also couldn’t even touch my own body… my skin was too sensitive. Ok, enough about my sick experience… Anyways, the 2 things that did bother my that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control.”

“She was never around me much 15 years ago at the time… so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY ???”

“Then where the lady mentioned why did she accused you of doing remixes to her songs … I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby.”

”She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years of remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!! 13 years later they assign me as the MOTHER OF ALL… heart of gold.”

“Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have ever wanted… But see, I always was the bigger person.”

“They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it. But see, now it’s a joke … the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams.”

Revealing she was taking a break from social media, the mom-of-two added: “I won’t be doing Instagram for a while.”

“The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me. I’ve given enough … MORE than enough. I was never given back ever what I want.”

“My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104 fever, not being able to move in my bed !!!! My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!”

Just days later, Britney threatened to sue her younger sister Jamie Lynn.

The singer’s lawyer Mathew S. Rosengart has sent a cease and desist letter to the former Zoey 101 actress, calling on her to stop discussing Britney’s life during interviews and threatening further legal action if she refuses to do so.

The letter, obtained by Page Six, read: “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

“Having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else.”

“Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory.”

The letter continued: “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign.”

“If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”

In response to the cease-and-desist letter, Jamie Lynn’s lawyer Bryan Freedman slammed Britney for sharing “vile” statements about her younger sister on social media.

According to TMZ, Mr Freedman wrote: “As an initial matter, in your Letter you state that Britney is going to take the ‘high road.’ However, just today your client posted vile statements on social media concerning Jamie Lynn.”

“These include, but are not limited to, statements such as Britney should have ‘slapped you and mamma right across your f***ing faces!!!’ and ‘Whipped your ass,’ and ‘popped the s*** out of your ass.’”

“As you know from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn has had her children violently threatened, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence.”

“To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bullying which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the ‘high road,’ nor anything that will be tolerated.”

“It was also disappointing to see your Letter plastered all over the media, as it would have

certainly benefited all of the people involved and their respective children, if there was a private forum to try and redress any grievances,” he continued.

“Your Letter claims that Jamie Lynn’s Book is potentially unlawful, defamatory, misleading and has outrageous claims in it, yet you admit that neither you nor your client have actually read any portion of the Book.”

“Frankly, it is impossible to understand what you are requesting my client to cease and desist from doing since the Letter fails to specify any legal wrongdoing whatsoever.”

“Your claim that Jamie Lynn has no right to tell her story is not only insensitive but not supported by the law. Jamie Lynn is a member of the Spears family. Your Letter ignores a critical fact: Jamie Lynn has suffered through her own experiences, and her own trauma,” Freedman wrote.

“Had you taken the time to read the Book prior to sending your Letter, you would know that the Book is not about Britney, but instead about Jamie Lynn’s own experiences growing up in the same family and describing what life for her was like as part of that family.”

“In fact, even where Britney is referenced in the Book, she is described as a kind, supportive, and a protective sister, whom Jamie Lynn looked to as a second mother.”

Mr Freedman’s letter concluded: “Jamie Lynn hopes that there will no further postings or inflammatory letters being sent to the media.”

“Beyond telling the truth, and denying the allegations against her, as a mother, Jamie Lynn needs to protect her children and cannot continue to be subjected to death threats, and other postings insinuating physical violence against her and her family.”

“Jamie Lynn supports Britney and as always, she hopes she can get the healing, peace, and freedom she rightfully deserves.”

June 2023

Britney and Jamie Lynn appeared to end their feud in June 2023.

In an Instagram post, the singer revealed that she had paid her younger sister a visit, months after they had publicly hit out at each.

She wrote: “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

October 2023

Britney published her tell-all memoir, titled The Woman in Me, in October 2023, in which she reflected on her Jamie Lynn’s participation in her 13-year conservatorship and how they’ve grown apart over the years.

“She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family,” the Toxic singer wrote. “I’m working to feel more compassion than anger toward her, and everyone who I feel has wronged me. It’s not that easy.”

The 41-year-old reflected on her childhood and growing up with the Zoey 101 actress, claiming her sister “ruled the roost” in their family, admitting she felt like “a ghost” in her own home.

“Jamie Lynn only saw the TV,” Britney wrote. “My mother, who at one time had been the person I was closest to in the world, was on another planet… I’d listen to her spew these hateful words, and I’d turn to my mother and say, ‘Are you going to let this little witch talk to you like that?’ I mean, she was bad.”

Britney explained that although her relationship with Jamie Lynn was strained, she still felt like a second mother to her.

The singer recalled an incident on the set of Zoey 101 where she defended her sister over a co-star she had “complained” about.

The popstar had words with the actress, but later came to realise that the girl was “innocent” and extended an olive branch.

According to PEOPLE, the incident involved actress Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole on the show, who has since spoken out about the same incident and called it “traumatizing”.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Britney recalled being placed in a mental health facility in 2018, and claimed she reached out to Jamie Lynn to get her out.

The singer claims her younger sister told her: “’Stop fighting it… There’s nothing you can do about it, so stop fighting it.’”

“This will sound crazy, but I’ll say it again because it’s the truth: I thought they were going to try to kill me. I didn’t understand how Jamie Lynn and our father had developed such a good relationship.”

Writing about her conservatorship, which was terminated in 2021, Britney revealed that she felt betrayed by her family and sister.

“My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case,” the singer wrote.

“As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.”