Britney Spears expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has announced she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

This will be the singer’s third child, as she is also the mother of two sons who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the 40-year-old wrote: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “’No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’”

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … “

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression …”

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … “

“This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”