Britney Spears’ dad reveals he hasn’t spoken to his daughter in months – amid conservatorship battle

The singer is filing to remove her father as a conservator

Britney Spears’ dad reveals he hasn’t spoken to his daughter in months...

Jamie Spears has revealed he has not spoken to his daughter Britney in months, amid the singer’s ongoing conservatorship battle.

The pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since last year, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

As the 39-year-old fights to get her father removed from the arrangement, which put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under his control, Jamie has spoken out about the legal battle.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, the 68-year-old said: “I love my daughter and I miss her very much.”

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.

“I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

The contractor claimed he was on “good terms” with his daughter until August, when her lawyer filed to remove him as a conservator, and that they had not spoken since.

Britney was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown back in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who resigned from the role early last year.

Last May, Britney appeared in court alongside her parents to speak to a judge who oversees her conservatorship, after she accused Jamie of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

Britney’s father Jamie had been in charge of his daughter’s assets since the conservatorship was established, however the agreement doesn’t give him the power to put her into a facility without her consent.

At the time, Britney demanded more freedom, and told a judge that her father made her check into a Los Angeles unit for 30 days on April 3, 2019 – after she stopped taking her doctor-prescribed medication.

After hearing Britney speak in court, the judge ordered an 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case.